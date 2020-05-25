Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Netflix Show 'The Last Dance' Based On Michael Jordan

'The Last Dance' docu-series has been the talk of the town ever since the release of the first episode on April 19. The story of the 10-part docuseries revolves around NBA legend Michael Jordan and his final season with Eastern Conference giants Chicago Bulls and megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the new fan of the series as he talks about it in his blog.

Bachchan spoke about NBA legend Michael Jordan and said, "‘The Last Dance’ of Jordan .. Air Jordan .. Michael Jordan reserves immense say in the grit and incentive laden thought and practice brought upon by the sportsman .. of initial question .. of work to perfect the craft .. of the selection management .. of victory and defeat and victory again .. of the criticism and abuse .. of the grandeur of praise and following"

Amitabh Bachchan spoke how easy it is to talk ill of the 'man' but there will never be someone like him. He wrote, "Of taking away the important feel from the ‘man’ .. they that swipe at him that deflate him, with ineffectiveness and unsolicited abuse .. for them a word ..‘they say so because they cannot be HIM, that is why they say it ..’"

The Last Dance ratings jump to 5.6 million viewers on average as Jordan's series winds up

".. be him first , for a day , a week , a month a year .. live his life and then bring on what needs to be thrown at him .. you will question only .. for, the answers are not your territory .. never will be .. cannot be .. you shall ever have questions only, because that is ALL that you have .. become him first .. become his stature .. become his calling , his generated love of his work and tact .. THEN .. then lets us see if you are able to answer .. you cannot .. because YOU ARE NOT HIM .. AND NEVER WILL BE .. !! They are that 1 in the 7.8 billion .. try becoming that first .." Bachchan wrote.

The Last Dance ratings

While the NBA is one of the most-watched sports leagues in the USA, 'The Last Dance' ratings showed that Michael Jordan's popularity goes beyond the borders of the United States. People from the UK, South America, Europe and Asia were glued to their TV screens waiting for fresh new episodes over the last month or so, 'The Last Dance' ratings reveal. The last two episodes of the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary averaged 5.9 million viewers as per a report by Nielsen.

Live viewership for each episode ranged between 4.9 and 6.3 million people. Netflix viewership numbers showed that 'The Last Dance' ratings clocked in at 23.8 million viewers from all over the world. 'The Last Dance' ratings confirmed that the recently concluded Michael Jordan documentary will go down as the most-watched ESPN documentary of all time.

‘The Last Dance’ on Netflix has reportedly been watched by 23.8 million international households in its first month. This would make it ESPN’s most successful documentary on the platform. pic.twitter.com/Om2kBjV55Z — ُ (@netflixtopten) May 21, 2020

