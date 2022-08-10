Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up On Online Hatred, 'have To Think A Lot Before Posting'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan who has been donning the hat of the Kaun Banega Crorepati host for the full 13 seasons, is once again back with yet another exciting season of the show. After the first episode of the show which was well received by the viewers, the makers are all set for the second show which shall be full of surprises for the fans.

The megastar who is quite active on social media while updating fans with his activities, projects, and blogs, recently revealed how he manages to receive hate online. During his conversation with contestant Samit Sharma, a copy editor, from Mumbai, the veteran actor shared how he manages his blogs and trolls that he receives online on his posts and pictures on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about online hatred

The actor who was introduced to the world of social media quite late in life told the contestant that he was told that writing blogs is the best thing to pen one’s thoughts. However, he is still perplexed by the thought of how people can have so much hatred against him and whatever he writes on the blog. “I was told about blogging and started writing blogs. I don’t understand these things at all. Often, I post a pic or write something and fir badi gaali padti hai (I get many abusive comments). They give gaalis (abuses). I didn’t know that people also comment on pictures that you post. They write, ‘Kya samajhta hai apne aap ko (who do you think you are)’ and many other things that I can’t say. One needs to think a lot before writing. I have to think a lot before posting anything,” he told Sharma on the show.

Following this, the actor was even asked by the contestant why he used “Ef” on his blog. To which the Sholay actor responded that it stands for “extended family”. When Samit further asked him how he manages to blog, given his tight schedule, Big B stated that his readers inspire him to keep his personal blog going. He said, “Once I get chhutti (leave) from KBC. I have so many readers. As they read, I get inspired.” Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It also streams on SonyLIV.

Earlier, while speaking to Big B on the show, another contestant, Dhulichand revealed an interesting detail from his life. Dhulichand shared that Amitabh Bachchan owes him money since 1970. He goes on narrating, “I desired to see your film Muqaddar ka Sikandar. I managed to procure Rs 10 somehow and traveled miles to a theatre after making all possible calculations on how this Rs 10, would be spent or be enough for the film to be seen, I stood for hours, with the Rs 10 and by the time my turn came to the Box Office window, a rush for tickets and the stampede of the audience, resulted in the Police being summoned. I got pushed as police did a ‘lathi charge’ to disperse the crowd". He further added "I fell to the ground and had a head injury. I swore never to see your film again and wished to narrate this incident in front of you and hoped one day perhaps we could see the film together.”

IMAGE: AmitabhBachchan/Tumblr