Amitabh Bachchan Reacts After Twitter Returns Blue Ticks To People With Million Followers

Amitabh Bachchan continues to keep his Twitter followers entertained through his tweets on the blue tick mark. The actor has been making the headlines ever since he lost the blue tick next to his name on the microblogging site. Big B, who lost his blue tick, regained it after paying for the newly announced subscription plans, only to realise that Twitter was returning blue ticks for free to the ones with over a million followers.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम ए! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ?? खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!" This loosely translates to "Gulfam is dead. Oh Twitter aunt, you have so many names. You got us to pay for the blue tick and now you tell us that anyone with more than 1 million follower gets it for free. I have 48.4 million, what should I do now? I have already paid the money." Check out his tweet below:

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶



ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to losing blue tick against his name on Twitter

A few days ago, Twitter removed blue ticks from legacy accounts, mostly given to celebs, politicians, and journalists as it introduced a subscription mode for the same. Reacting to it, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Twitter and requested Elon Musk to return his blue tick as he had paid for the same. The actor shared many tweets, giving a fun time to his followers. In this process, Amitabh Bachchan didn't lose his blue tick once, but twice. Check out his tweets below:

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

T 4624 -

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया ! 😁

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " 🎶 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

T 4624 - अरे twitter मौसी ! गजब होए गवा !!

उ, नील कमल ✔️ लगाए के बाद, नील कमलवा अकेले पड़ा-पड़ा, घबरात रहा ! तो हम सोचा , तनिक ओका company देई दें ।

ते बग़ल में ओके, हम अपना झंडा 🇮🇳 गाड़ दिये !

अरे , गाड़े में time लगा नाहीं, की कमलवा भाग गवा !

बताओ !

अब ?

का करी ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, but several other celebrities including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan had lost their blue ticks. However, recently, Twitter decided to return blue ticks to people with over one million followers on the microblogging site. Several celebrities like Prakash Raj, Malvika Mohan, and Priyanka Chopra reacted after regaining the blue tick against their name without subscriptions.

Elon Musk recently announced to take away the blue ticks from accounts that haven't subscribed to the new plans of having a verified badge. Twitter blue ticks are now available for anyone with a verified phone number. Monthly and Yearly subscription plans have also been issued by Twitter. The annual subscription fees vary from ₹6800 to ₹10000.