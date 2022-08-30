Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces Old Photoshoot In Paris Amid COVID-19 Recovery; 'Great Honour'

Amitabh Bachchan is currently recovering from the second bout of COVID-19, which has seemingly given the superstar ample time to dig pages of the past. The Sholay hitmaker went down memory lane and shared an old photo of a magazine cover he did in Paris. He shared a monochrome image captured by the Harcourt Studio, further shedding light on his 'most humbling' experience. Fans hailed the 'legend' for his stunning glimpse, with his son Abhishek Bachchan also heaping praise on the post.

Amitabh Bachchan revisits old Paris photoshoot amid COVID-19 recovery

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 30, Amitabh Bachchan shared the incredible portrait of him and wrote, "In isolation due to the 2nd bout of COVID, what does one do .. one looks back at the pages of the past and discovers this .. it’s at an event for an Indian Festival at the Pompidou Centre, Paris when the famous Harcourt Studio took this picture."

He continued, "The Studio is very ably represented in the Louvre and this picture also makes its presence among many others .. a great honour and a most humbling experience." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a fire emoticon, while fans posted comments like, "hero," "get well soon legend," and "superb," among other things.

Amitabh Bachchan announced his COVID-19 diagnosis via a social media post on August 23. He wrote, “T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. ”

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

On the work front, Big B was busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's highly-awaited film Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in lead roles. Lastly, he has Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMITABHBACHCHAN)