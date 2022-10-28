Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How He Burnt His Wrist Trying To Burst Crackers, Gives Key Advice

Bursting firecrackers on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali has been a tradition for a long time. However, burning crackers results in a number of accidents every year. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about a tragic incident that involved him performing a stunt with a firecracker. The actor then advised people to be careful around crackers and while burning them.

In the latest episode of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan was asked by a contestant if he was fond of bursting crackers. In his answer, Bachchan revealed that he and his entire family loved bursting crackers. Big B added that he and his neighbours used to have a firecracker competition that went on for hours on their roof. He revealed his family used to win the competition as they had a huge stock of crackers.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "My family is very fond of bursting crackers, including my son Abhishek. Over the years we used to have competition with our neighbours for bursting most number of crackers, owing to which the lightning show went on for hours on the roof of their home."

Amitabh Bachchan's tragic firecracker incident

The Jhund star further revealed that his family's Diwali celebration now involves dressing up in new clothes and burning only "fooljhadi."

He then narrated the incident when he once accidentally burnt his entire wrist due to a firecracker. He revealed he once decided to burn a cracker on his hand after being fascinated by seeing others do the same. However, the stunt did not go as planned as he kept an "anaar" on his hand, which blasted and left his wrist burned. The actor then asked the audience to be careful while bursting crackers.

On Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes to his fans. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, to all those who have sent their affection, blessings and greetings, my heartfelt gratitude and thanks I am not enough to answer all of you personally, so sorry I am expressing my dismay with these words."

T 4450 - दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पे , उन सब को जिन्होंने अपना स्नेह आशीर्वाद और बधाई भेजी है , मेरा हृदय से आभार और धन्यवाद 🙏

व्यक्तिगत रूप से आप सभी को उत्तर देने में पर्याप्त नहीं हूँ, तो क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ 🙏

इन शब्दों द्वारा अपनी व्याकुलता व्यक्त कर रहा हूँ । ❤️❤️❤️🚩 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 25, 2022

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan