Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Been In 'extreme Pain' After Project K Injury

Amitabh Bachchan, who got injured on the set of his upcoming film Project K in Hyderabad, recently shared a health update with the fans. He shared in his blog that he has been in "extreme pain" after suffering the injury. He also said that he hopes to be back on the ramp soon.

The GoodBye star revealed that he is not able to write as he used to after his injury. He also shared that he had to call doctors late at night after he developed a blister under his callus.

He wrote, "The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode."

"So growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange , never heard or experienced before , but there it is and yes extreme pain .. so attention given to it .. a live puncturing under the callus , syringe removal of liquids by piercing the subject and wrapped under the dressed blanket of some protection .. till the morrow ..” he added.

'I hope to be back on the ramp soon'

Amitabh Bachchan also took to social media and shared a throwback photo wherein he could be seen walking on the ramp at a fashion show. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "Thank you for prayers and wishes for my recovery.. I repair.. hope to be back on the ramp soon."

Take a look at the photo below.

Big B also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers. He was last seen in Uunchai and his next release is Ganapath- Part 1.