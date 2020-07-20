Amitabh Bachchan's 'Armaan' Was First Time He Shared Screen With Anil Kapoor; Read Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan is in a league of his own and is without a doubt one of the most appreciated actors in the industry. Having completed over five decades in the movie industry, Amitabh Bachchan has worked with some big actors and on some great scripts. In 2003, he played the lead character in Honey Irani’s Armaan. Here are some lesser-known facts about the Amitabh Bachchan movie. Read ahead to know-

Amitabh Bachchan's movie 'Armaan': Here are some lesser-known facts

The movie was originally titled, Nazookh.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor shared screen space for the first time in this movie. They earlier appeared in Shakti (1982) together but did not have any scenes with each other. Also, in both the movies Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Anil Kapoor's father.

Initially, Tabu was approached to play the character of Sonia Kapoor.

Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also under consideration for the character of Sonia Kapoor after Tabu declined it.

Priety Zinta played a negative role in the movie for which she was highly appreciated and also given a Filmfare nomination.

This was the first time superstar Amitabh Bachchan worked with a female director in his entire career.

The script was ready a year and a half year prior to shooting, and the actual movie was shot in 92 days only.

The movie is the directional debut for Honey Irani.

The storyline of the movie was similar to that of the movie, Dil Apna Preet Paraya (1960).

Amitabh Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor appeared together in a movie after 20 years in this movie, as they were last seen together in Pukar (1983).

The movie, Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage (2002) was originally titled Armaan.

There was a shelved movie by Kant Kumar Productions, Armaan (1978), that starred Sunil Dutt, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Asrani, Chadrashekhar, Prem Nath, and Manju Bansal. The music of the movie was going to be given by Rahul Dev Burman. The movie was going to be produced by Kanta Kumar and directed by Ashok Roy.

