Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Politicians Wish For Veteran's Speedy Recovery

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also hoped for the veteran to win this battle against COVID-19. 

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood's veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the veteran actor took to Twitter to announce his test results, wishes poured in hoping for his speedy recovery. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also hoped for the veteran to win this battle against COVID-19. 

