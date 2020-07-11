Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Politicians Wish For Veteran's Speedy Recovery

Bollywood's veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the veteran actor took to Twitter to announce his test results, wishes poured in hoping for his speedy recovery. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also hoped for the veteran to win this battle against COVID-19.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Here are the latest reactions:

Wishing you a complete & speedy recovery @SrBachchan Sahib. Let this be one among the many fights you’ve fought & won, both real & reel. https://t.co/OWcrO9P5Vp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 11, 2020

I pray for your speedy recovery. Please take care. https://t.co/GJg0yhOk66 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 11, 2020

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

महानायक श्री @SrBachchan जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार मिला।



ईश्वर आपको शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें और पुन: उसी ऊर्जा के साथ अपने काम में डट जायें। हम सबकी शुभकामनाएं आपके साथ हैं ! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 11, 2020

