Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive Latest Updates: Actor & Son Abhishek Asymptomatic

Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and both shows mild symptoms, report sources. Meanwhile, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and rest are isolated in Jalsa Bungalow in Mumbai.
BMC officer has said that Jaya Bachchan , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and remaining contacts have tested negative, as per sources. They will again undergo test after two days, says BMC official.
As both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan test COVID positive, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that COVID results of Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are awaited.
"Amitabh's age is also considered. Like an alert citizen, he came and tested himself. Both are asymptomatic. We want him to come home safe hale and hearty. He has strong will power," she said to Republic.
Speaking about the actor's condition , Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, " I dont have any official update.Trying to get touch with hospital and family. Wishing him good health. I am sure they will be alright and will come home soon".
Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery!— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020
After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar!
We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG
Wishing and praying for @SrBachchan ji’s speedy recovery.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 11, 2020
Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 11, 2020
Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!
महानायक श्री अमिताभ बच्चन जी के कोरोना संक्रमित होने की खबर से चिंतित हूं। आप जल्द पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर लोगों के बीच आएं, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है। आपके करोड़ों चाहनेवालों की दुआएं आपके साथ हैं। @SrBachchan— Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) July 11, 2020
Wishing you a speedy recovery #AmitabhBachchan Ji https://t.co/9LTqC7LEcn— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 11, 2020
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन जी हे कोरोना वर मात करुन पुन्हा उत्साहाने नवी ऊर्जा घेऊन आपल्या चाहत्यांसमोर नवीन भुमिका घेऊन परततील, "शहेनशाह" कोरोनाची "दिवार" तोडून "अग्निपथावर" मात करुन आपल्याला "आनंद" देतील हीच सदिच्छा— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 11, 2020
Just learnt that @SrBachchan has tested #Covid19 positive. His message of #MissionFateh has inspired millions here in Punjab. Am sure he will win the fight against #Covid19. I wish him a speedy recovery.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 11, 2020
Extremely concerned to hear about the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji & #AbhishekBachchan testing COVID Positive. My prayers for their speedy & safe recovery. We look forward to seeing them hale and hearty.— Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) July 11, 2020
Once Again my appeal to everyone - #WearAMask #StaySafeStayHome
महानायक @SrBachchan जी के बेटे और फ़िल्म एक्टर @juniorbachchan भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले। परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। कामना है कि अभिषेकजी भी जल्दी स्वस्थ हों।— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) July 11, 2020
वेब सीरीज में उनकी अदाकारी को खासा पसंद की जा रहा है।#AbhishekBachchan
Sources state that Bachchan's son- Abhishek Bachchan too has tested COVID positive. This has been confirmed by Nanavati Hospital. Sources confirm that he is asymptomatic
Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan. The prayers and good wishes of the entire country are behind you. You have always been a fighter and will see this through too with your will power and resilience. Hope you get well really soon ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/39yqi3Mb0b— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 11, 2020
We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters. 💪🏼 https://t.co/oCJsiElymp— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2020
Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020
Wishing you speedy recovery Amit ji. I hope you get well soon. https://t.co/PntvSD15X4— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 11, 2020
Get well soon mere bhai @juniorbachchan 💕 wishing u and @SrBachchan sir a speedy recovery. Sending loads of love and prayers my brother. ❣️🤗 https://t.co/QfBYVeXftU— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 11, 2020
Sending you , prayers love hugs and wishes for a speedy recovery! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/7G3BWAtCRp— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 11, 2020
Get well soon sir... we are all praying for the speedy recovery of you and Abhishek and the safety of your family! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/xGHw7Gtl9s— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 11, 2020
Get well soon Amitji 🙏 Praying for your speedy recovery. Love you loads ❤️— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 11, 2020
आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020
