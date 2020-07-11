Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID Positive Latest Updates: Actor & Son Abhishek Asymptomatic

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai
pointer
00:59 IST, July 12th 2020
Amitabh Bachchan posts on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 

pointer
00:49 IST, July 12th 2020
Rapid antigen tests used on Bachchans, Jaya & Aishwarya isolated

Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and both shows mild symptoms, report sources. Meanwhile, Jaya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and rest are isolated in Jalsa Bungalow in Mumbai.

pointer
00:40 IST, July 12th 2020
Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Bachchan test negative

BMC officer has said that Jaya Bachchan ,  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and remaining contacts have tested negative, as per sources. They will again undergo test after two days, says BMC official.

pointer
00:28 IST, July 12th 2020
Mumbai Mayor confirms Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Bachchan's test results awaited

As both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan test COVID positive, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that COVID results of  Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are awaited.

"Amitabh's age is also considered. Like an alert citizen, he came and tested himself. Both are asymptomatic. We want him to come home safe hale and hearty. He has strong will power," she said to Republic.

pointer
00:19 IST, July 12th 2020
Dr. Harsh Vardhan speaks to Republic on Big B

Speaking about the actor's condition , Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, " I dont have any official update.Trying to get touch with hospital and family. Wishing him good health. I am sure they will be alright and will come home soon".

pointer
00:01 IST, July 12th 2020
Abhishek Bachchan tweets on testing COVID+ve

 

pointer
23:51 IST, July 11th 2020
Politicians express concern for Big B

 

pointer
23:51 IST, July 11th 2020
Abhishek Bachchan tests positive

Sources state that Bachchan's son- Abhishek Bachchan too has tested COVID positive. This has been confirmed by Nanavati Hospital. Sources confirm that he is asymptomatic

pointer
23:51 IST, July 11th 2020
Celebs pray for recovery

 

pointer
23:51 IST, July 11th 2020
Stars and industrialists pray for recovery


 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all