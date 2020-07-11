Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital In Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor made the announcement on Twitter and has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Bachchan also revealed that his family and staff had undergone the tests and results were awaited. He also urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Here’s the post

Big B’s announcement came minutes after it was reported that he had been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital and that the details were awaited.

