Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans 'Merry Christmas' In 'K3G' Style; Watch Hilarious Video

Many Bollywood stars shared their seasonal delight with their fans and followers on social media yesterday, from Kareena Kapoor's Christmas outfit for lunch to Alia Bhatt's stunning attire for her family get-together. On Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a humorous video for his followers that undoubtedly brightened his followers' Christmas. Big B rushed to Instagram to share an edit created by a page that shows him dancing to a popular Christmas jingle while watching the video of his hit song Shava Shava.

Big B's characteristic steps in the song perfectly complement the jingle's sounds, making it seem very charming and humorous. He also shared an image of him wishing Merry Christmas. It was an edit of him as Santa Claus.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Big B wrote, "K3G..Christmas greeting," with a few emojis. At the top of the video, we can see "Mr. Santa Bachchan" written as well. Big B is known for uploading funny content on Instagram, and it appears that this edit made him grin because he reposted it on his profile. Fans reacted positively to Big B's quirky Christmas message, leaving hearts and laughing emojis in the comments area.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming work

On the professional front, the actor recently wrapped up his series Kaun Banega Crorepati, and he will next be seen in Brahmastra, Goodbye, Chhehre, the Hindi remake of The Intern, and a few other significant films. Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is one of his most anticipated films of his. Project K is popularly has been assumed to be a science fiction film. As per reports, during the Radhe Shyam event on December 23, in Hyderabad, Nag Ashwin and the makers of the film, T-Series, graciously gave people a montage clip of the film, which only lasted a few seconds but immediately drew attention for two sci-fi elements. A robot and a handful of futuristic elements were included in the video montage. Amitabh Bachchan is also rumoured to be planning the launch of an NFT line. Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) as an asset class have sprung onto the scene in 2021, exciting investors with the potential of unlocking considerably more value than mere tokenism.

(Image: PTI)