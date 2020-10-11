Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: AB & Shweta Spell Father-daughter Goals In This Unseen Pic

On October 11, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older. Bachchan, who is an active social media user, has often shared numerous throwback pictures. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's throwback photo from his beach visit with daughter Shweta. The veteran actor shared the two pictures back in June 2019.

In the first picture, AB was seen setting little Shweta's beach outfit while in the second picture, the father-daughter duo was seen posing with all-smiling faces. Instagramming the post, Amitabh wrote a caption in Hindi, which meant, "Once upon a time she was like this, and it was not known when… she turned out to be this". Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's unseen photos.

Amitabh Bachchan's unseen picture:

The throwback Instagram post of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor has bagged more than 967k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. The comments section of the post is flooded with red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan also reacted to her father's post and wrote, "Oh my god!!!! Pa!!!!!! so embarrassing!!!".

Interestingly, the 78-year-old actor's media feed is flooded with throwback pictures of his kids, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Earlier this year, in February, AB shared a similar post, which featured two pictures of Shweta at a different age. While writing a heartfelt note for the post, Bachchan asserted that he didn't realise when Shweta grew up. Take a look below.

Talking about the professional front of the veteran actor, on the big screen, he was last seen playing a pivotal character in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. During the coronavirus-triggered nationwide lockdown, Bachchan marked his digital debut as his film Gulabo Sitabo started premiering on Prime Video. The Shoojit Sircar directorial also featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.

The Pink actor has numerous films hi his kitty, including a sports drama titled Jhund. He will also share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial venture, Brahmastra. The upcomer is slated to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

