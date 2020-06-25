Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan has received many awards, accolades, and nominations for his performances in films. Amitabh Bachchan who has worked with an array of distinct actors has also worked with Rekha. Their first film happened to be the film, Do Anjaane. Listed below are some of the interesting and lesser-known facts on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's film, Do Anjaane.

Actor Mithun had a small role in the film during his struggling days, as the producer was his roommate he got a chance to do a small role in this film.

Actor Mithun mentioned how he use to walk from the hotel to the films set with Amitabh and Rekha every day.

Actors Amitabh and Rekha reportedly fell in love during the making of the film.

Actor Kabir Bedi was signed for Prem Chopra's role but later he opted-out.

In a scene, while Amitabh Bachchan is in the restaurant getting drunk watching a dancer, an instrumental cabaret version of Bing Crosby/ Perry Como song Temptation is played. The song was earlier sung by Usha Uthup in the film Bombay To Goa.

This was the only film of director Dulal Guha and the first film of producers Tito & tony and it was the first hit of stars Amitabh & Rekha.

Actor Mumtaz was approached for the movie but she was retiring so she declined. Next Sharmila Tagore was approached, but she did not want to do a negative role.

The shehnai music playing during Amitabh's wedding night was later turned into the popular song Tauba Kaisa Hain Nadaan Gungroo from the film Arpan.

The film was based on the Bengali novel Raater Gadi by author Dr. Nihar Ranjan Gupta.

Rekha's role as the opportunist wife was quite a novel in those days.

At the beginning of the film, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen drinking and driving. He is listening to Ron Carter's popular song Can't Give You Anything (But My Love) from the album Anything Goes. The instrumental song was a cover version of the song I Can't Give You Anything ( But My Love) by The Stylistics. There was another version by Thomas Anders - Can't Give You Anything (But My Love) from the album Whispers. Later, The J Sisters did another cover version of the song.

