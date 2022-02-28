Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Post Triggers Health Concerns Among Fans; Stalwart Clarifies

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post on Twitter left his fans worried about his health. The actor keeps fans updated about his life and projects through his blogs and tweets. However, it looks like his last tweet seemed to have triggered a sense of concern to his fans who sent in their wishes to the iconic actor.

Amitabh had penned a post on Sunday night that read, “4,205 – heart-pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..”. Soon after his post, his frenzied fans were quick to react and inquired about his well-being. There were others who sent their prayers to the Sholay actor and wished that he comes out of the problem soon.

One of the users assumed that the actor might have exerted his body. He showed his concern and wrote, “All is well. Nothing to worry about. Rest well. N sleep well. It's gd night time. (sic)”

Another user shared Amitabh’s several looks from his public appearances and wrote, “Be in care, peace, safety, and Love God bless you Amitji. (sic)”

A third user commented and wrote, “In prayers with you Amitji…May God protect everyone.., prayers for Peace. (sic)”

All is well. Nothing to worry. Rest well. N sleep well. It's gd night time.

Be in care, peace, safty and Love



In prayers with you Amitji 🙏🏻May God protect everyone.., prayers for Peace

Later, Bachchan took to his Tumblr blog to clear the air and assured his fans that he is doing well. He explained that his tweet was about the stress of shooting and the concern and hope he had for an upcoming football match where his favourite team Chelsea was playing. The veteran actor started his post by writing that the “stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on the test”. Amitabh is filming a project in Madh Island, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a host of films lined up in his kitty including the upcoming Jhund. In the forthcoming film, the stalwart will be seen playing the role of a football coach. The film is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur’s NGO Slum Soccer. Apart from this, he has several projects including Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, and Project K among others.

