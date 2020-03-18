Amitabh Bachchan's Net Worth Makes It Evident That "rishte Mein Yeh Sab K Baap Lagte Hain"

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the top-notch actors of Bollywood and has also starred in a Hollywood film. He is one of the highest-paid and the most bankable actors of Bollywood. Bachchan has starred in several movies, has featured in TV shows, and advertisements. Read on to know more about Amitabh Bachchan's net worth from his various assets:

Amitabh Bachchan net-worth as of 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of Bollywood since 1969. He made his acting debut in Saat Hindustani, where he played the role of Anwar Ali. For his role in the film, Bachchan won a National Film Award for Best Newcomer. Reports state that Bachchan has a net worth of over $400 million, that means that his net worth in Indian rupees is above ₹29,000 crores.

READ | Throwback to Lewis Hamilton's first-ever F1 World Championship; watch video #F1

According to Forbes, in the year 2015, Bachchan made $33.5 million, which in Indian rupees mean ₹245,38,96,500. According to reports, Bachchan will divide his assets equally between his children Abhishekh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda after he passes away. It is indeed a huge sum of money that Bachchan has accumulated over decades.

READ | Facebook fixes bug that marked legitimate coronavirus-related posts as spam

Amitabh Bachchan's income is generated from various works that the actor has done till date. He has worked in over 200 films till date. Bachchan has also hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss. Bachchan also has various voice-acting credits to his names, that include, Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan, Balika Badhu, Bawarchi and others.

READ | Kamya Punjabi reveals show makers did not work extra hours to bank episodes

T 3471 - Rarely has there been occasion when the humaneness of the human displayed uniformity .. we may be different colour, caste, creed, religion, belief, language or territory .. each of us in spontaneity has extended voluntarily that hand of hope succour & suggestive help ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2020

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.​​​​​​​

READ | Chandigarh HC issues notice to Aamir Khan over 'intolerance' remark, Read here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.