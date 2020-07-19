Amitabh Bachchan's 'Immaan Dharam' Was Also Offered To Parveen Babi? Know More Facts

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Immaan Dharam is an action and drama flick directed by Desh Mukherjee. Penned by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, it is produced by Premji. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Immaan Dharam also features Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha and Helen. Despite being star-studded, the movie did not do well on its release. Here are some lesser-known facts and intriguing trivia about Amitabh Bachchan's Immaan Dharam.

Immaan Dharam Trivia

Immaan Dharam is the only Bollywood film where Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the lead with Helen.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan's hospital scene was not dubbed. In fact, this was usually done in most of his emotional scenes.

Interestingly, Immaan Dharam is the only film of Amitabh Bachchan in which Amrish Puri wasn't killed in the end when he played an antagonist.

The action drama was one of the two films where Amitabh Bachchan did not play Rekha's love of interest. In Namak Haraam also they were not paired opposite each other. Rekha was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna.

The trio of Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shashi Kapoor was one of the iconic Bollywood trios. They have churned out three movies as a trio. Namely, Imaan Dharam, Trishul, and Silsila.

This was actor Aparna Sen's last Hindi movie. Here, she played Sanjeev Kumar's love interest.

As per reports, when writer Javed Akhtar was questioned why he wrote a poor script like Imaan Dharam he stated that in every script, they added a little salt to make it intense and serious. With Immaan Dharam, they made an entire dish with salt. Which means there was no entertainment value in the film.

In an older interview, Sanjeev Kumar said that he had put his full faith in the director. However, he was also confused about his character running around with a Bible, Gita and Quran. He wondered how convincing his character would look. And then writers Salim Javed told him that the audience liked characters like that.

In 1974, when the film was announced, Parveen Babi was signed for the film. But when later she learned she had to play a mother to a small girl, she declined the film. And then Salim Khan suggested Helen be signed.

