Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About How A 'centipede Entered His Ears' & Journeyed To His Brains

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a rib-tickling joke about how a ‘centipede’ got into his ears and journeyed to his brains. The actor penned the joke in Hindi, which roughly translates to: “Without asking, a centipede entered into the ear. People tried a lot to get it out, however, it reached the other ear. After thorough scrutiny, the centipede walked out and said loudly- ‘There was nothing to be seen in Sahib’s brains. The room is full of grass, come see yourself’”. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

Also Read | 760 Pakistanis Stranded Across India Amid COVID Lockdown, Repatriated Till Date By Centre

Big B's post:

With the joke, Amitabh Bachchan shared a BTS picture of himself, which features the veteran actor conversing with contestant seated on a hot-seat, while he touches his ear. Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared the joke, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and posted funny comments. Some fans also enquired about the reason behind posting the picture at 3 am. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar To Attend SCO's Council Of Foreign Ministers Meet In Moscow

Fans react:

Also Read | 760 Pakistanis Stranded Across India Amid COVID Lockdown, Repatriated Till Date By Centre

On the professional front:

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also roped in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy to play prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar To Attend SCO's Council Of Foreign Ministers Meet In Moscow

The actor will be next seen in Jhund. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie also stars Ganesh Deshmukh and Vicky Kadian in prominent roles.

(Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.