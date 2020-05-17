Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To Football Legends PK Banerjee & Chuni Goswami

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late football legends Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee recently. Goswami had led India at the 1962 Asian Games where they went on to win gold. Even though he was a footballer by profession, he had played first-class cricket for Bengal. Meanwhile, the former captain passed away due to a cardiac arrest in April.

Meanwhile, PK Banerjee too was an integral member of India's 1962 Asian Games-winning squad and had scored a goal in the historic gold medal-winning match. He passed away in March due to a chest infection.

Big B remembers the football legends

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood shared a news article that had paid tribute to the football legends and went on to mention that are the legends of football and prayed for their souls.

Besides winning the gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1992, Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he scored the equalizer against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw. Before that, Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals. Banerjee's contribution to Indian football was duly recognized by the world governing body FIFA that awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

Chuni Goswami was the most successful Indian football captain ever and under his captaincy, India won the gold medal in 1962 Asian Games and finished runners-up in the 1964 Asian Cup. However, his career was not limited to football only. Apart from football, Goswami excelled in cricket and tennis, so much so, that he could be given the title of 'the greatest Indian sportsman'.

