Amitabh Bachchan Tweets About 'mazhab', Fans Applaud His Positive Message

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The Piku actor keeps updating fans about his personal as well as professional life through social media interactions. Recently, the actor shared a post about "mazhaab" (religion) in his recent tweet. Fans agreed with his tweet and showered him with get well soon messages.

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet on mazhab

Amitabh Bachchan is often spotted posting on social media giving many moral lessons and messages to his fans. On July 23, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture of himself. The picture shared by the actor is a compilation of two pictures where in the first one Amitabh Bachchan is seen joining his hands and praying as Hindus do. The second picture, that is a throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan where he is seen making a dua and praying as Muslims do. By posting this picture, the actor has given a great message and his caption truly touched hearts. His caption for the post read, “T 3603 - मज़हब तो ये दो हथेलियाँ बताती हैं, जुड़ें तो "पूजा" खुलें तो “दुआ” कहलाती हैं..! 🙏🏻”. Translated- “These two hands decide our religion. If joined together then a Hindu’s prayer and if open then a Muslim’s prayer”.

Just as the actor shared this picture on Twitter, it went viral in no-time. It gained 841 retweets and over 9,000 likes instantly. Fans spammed his post with comments appreciating the great message Amitabh Bachchan has tried to give through the post. Fans have also wished him and his family a speedy recovery as the Bachchans have recently been tested COVID-19 positive.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently been shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after they tested positive for coronavirus a week ago. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted after he had difficulty breathing and later tested positive for the virus. Reports also suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter, Aradhya Bachchan have also tested positive and have been home quarantined. Reports suggest that Jaya Bachchan has fortunately tested negative for the test. Amitabh Bachchan shared the heartbreaking news with the world through his Twitter account last week.

