Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhan Says He 'begged' Aditya Chopra For A Job

In an interview with a leading daily, Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri opened up about his views on nepotism. With the nepotism debate raging on, this star kid offered a glimpse into a different side of the debate. Though many star kids made it big soon after their debut, there are many who are yet to reach showbiz success and have a hit film in their kitty despite coming from a Bollywood family.

Vardhan Puri expresses his views on nepotism

Vardhan Puri said that he was quite young when his grandfather Amrish Puri passed away. He revealed that he had nobody to make calls for him when he started as an assistant director in the industry and shared that he gave over 25 interviews. Puri revealed that he begged Aditya Chopra for a job when he met him.

In an earlier interview with a daily, Vardhan Puri was asked about his thoughts on nepotism. He shared that it exists in every industry and it is not something that people can deny. Puri added that nepotism exists when a star or superstar from one's family can pitch them from office to office and make calls. He further shared that it never happened in his case and that coming into films has been a very organic process for him.

Vardhan Puri made his Bollywood debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019. The film was directed by Cherag Ruparel and also starred Shivaleeka Oberoi and Ruslaan Mumtaz. Puri also co-wrote the film with Ruparel. The plot of the film revolves around college lovebirds Sahil and Mittee whose romance ends up becoming a nightmare due to an unfortunate incident.

Before his debut, Vardhan Puri starred in a short film titled Bumbhaiyya. The film was directed by Kushagra Sharma who also co-wrote the film with Karan Asnani. Along with Puri, it also starred Abhinav Chaturvedi and Suman Sangle. The plot revolves around a taxi driver named Rajkumar Chaurasia who is a North-Indian living in Mumbai for the past 14 years. He starts getting fearful after the conflict stars to grow between North-Indians and Maharashtrians.

