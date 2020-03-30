Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Name A Fan's Newborn During Their Instagram Live

The COVID-19 lockdown has certainly gotten a number of celebrities super active on Instagram. In the same way, Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol took to Instagram in order to interact with their fans through the live feed. Read more about Amirata Rao and RJ Anmol’s recent Instagram activity.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's Instagram live feed

Recently, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were connecting with their fans through the Instagram live feed. During the session, they were talking to a number of their fans. During the same session, a fan named Tiger took the opportunity to introduce his newborn daughter to the Bollywood couple. The fan then asked the couple to suggest a name for his daughter. Hearing this, Amrita in no time went on to suggest the name Devika because she liked the name a lot.

Amrita Rao's videos and photos

Amid the lockdown, the star has been uploading a number of picture and clips on her Instagram handle. The star has also been brushing up her cooking skills and shares the same with her fans through social media. Here are some of the above-mentioned posts from her Instagram handle.

