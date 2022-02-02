Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Recollect Decade-old Holi Incident That Went Wrong; Watch

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently sat down for a vlog for their official YouTube handle, where they opened up about keeping their love life a hush-hush affair for many years. During a candid conversation with each other, the pair recalled an anecdote about a Holi celebration that went wrong during their courtship days. The couple made the revelation in the new episode of their show, Couple of Things.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol revisit one of their Holi celebrations that went wrong

During their conversation, the couple revealed that the incident took place over a decade ago and they recreated it for their fans and followers. The actor wanted to try bhang for the first time and she decided to check into a hotel with her husband Anmol for 'Mission Rang Barse'. She covered her face with a dupatta and snuck in to keep her identity a secret.

Once in the room, Anmol finished his glass in one go, however, Amrita could not drink more than a sip as she did not like the taste. After some time, when Anmol did not feel any after-effects, he gulped down Amrita's share of the drink as well. He fell asleep sometime later. When he woke up, he felt, 'poori body mein jaan nahi (body felt lifeless)'. Anmol then asked Amrita to help him get up and felt his heart beating very fast. He tried to eat something, but he could not swallow the food. At this point, Anmol made Amrita call his family doctor, who advised him to drink a lot of water and try to throw up. However, when it did not help, the doctor told him it was massive dehydration and asked him to immediately get admitted to a hospital.

Since the couple did not want their relationship to become public back then, the RJ left alone and asked his sister Ankita Sood to come and pick Amrita up. Further talking about it, Amrita said, "I was feeling so sleazy, I can’t tell you. I was like, ‘My God, I am stuck in a hotel room all alone.’ Anmol wasn’t there, he had to go to the hospital."

The 'Vivah' star also revealed that she even got a call from the reception and the staff who were 'very suspicious' about what happened to Anmol, however, she managed to come up with an excuse. Amrita shared that soon Ankita arrived. She explained, "I felt really conscious that she has caught me like this in this hotel room. Kiya kuch nahi. Woh bolte hai na, khaya peeya kuch nahi… (I didn’t even do anything. As they say, I didn’t buy anything but ended up paying for a glass I accidentally broke)."

Anmol also shared that somehow he hailed an autorickshaw and made his way to the hospital where he was put on drip. He further said that he had to lie to his parents that he was staying at his friend's house.

Amrita and Anmol started seeing each other in 2009. The pair tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Veer in November 2020.

Image: Instagram/@rjanmol