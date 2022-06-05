Amy Jackson & 'Gossip Girl' Alum Ed Westwick Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

After many dating speculations and rumours, Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick recently made their relationship Instagram official. The two actors, who are seemingly on a vacation these days, shared adorable pictures from their respective Instagram handles. While one of them saw the couple sitting on a bench, the other had them in a romantic pose.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared adorable pictures and made their relationship social media official. The photos were from the couple's vacation with the Singh Is Bling star's son Adreas Jax Panayiotou. Amy Jackson shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen wrapping her arms around Westwick, while the latter clicked a selfie.

Ed Westwick shares a photo with Amy Jackson

On the other hand, Ed Westwick also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture with Jackson. In the photo, the couple could be seen sitting on a bench against a yellow wall with various frames hanging on it. In the picture, Amy Jackson looked gorgeous in a black mini off-shoulder dress. She accessorised her look with a chain and black goggles and wore matching slippers. Westwick looked dapper as ever in a white shirt and beige pants. He also put on a pair of goggles and completed his look with brown slippers. Along with the photo, the Gossip Girl star wrote, "Red Hot Chili Peppers."

Amy Jackson was earlier in a relationship with George Panayiotou. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September, of the same year. While the two never confirmed the news of their separation, they were reportedly separated last year as Jackson removed all pictures of Panayiotou from her social media. Amy Jackson has worked in several Hindi films, including Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bling, 2.0, and more. Ed Westwick played the role of Chuck Bass in the American drama Gossip Girl alongside Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's dating rumours

Ahead of becoming Instagram official, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were last seen walking hand in hand in London. As per a February report by The Sun, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick had been going out for a couple of months. The two are also reportedly a "really good match," and are getting to know each other better.

Image: Instagram/@iamamyjackson