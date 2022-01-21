'An Action Hero': Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Ayushmann Khurrana; Shooting Begins In London

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in Anirudh Iyer's next movie An Action Hero and has commenced the shoot for the movie. Khurrana took to his Instagram on Friday and announced that Paatal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the cast. As Ayushmann made the announcement, he shared the first look of the movie with Ahlawat doing a voiceover.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast of An Action Hero

Taking to his Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a teaser of An Action Hero as he announced that Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the cast. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @jaideepahlawat joins #AnActionHero." The movie is reportedly set to offer slick action and an offbeat satirical sense of humour which will also depict an artist's journey, behind and in front of the lens.

As per film critic Taran Adarsh, Ayushmann has kickstarted the shoot for the movie in London. An Action Hero will be directed by Anirudh Iyer and will be bankrolled by filmmaker Aanand L Rai along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, opened up about the film and said that Ayushmann was perfect for the role. He said, ''An Action Hero has a quirky and fresh storyline and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fit the role. We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Aanand L Rai's stable.''

Meanwhile, Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in the action thriller film Anek written and directed by Anubhav Sinha. He will also be seen playing the role of a doctor in the medical social drama Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk/@jaideepahlawat