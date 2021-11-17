Anand L Rai Shares Rare Childhood Pic Of Akshay Kumar, Congratulates Him For Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty helmed actioner Sooryavanshi turned out to be the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year. Packed with high octane action and peppy songs, the star-studded cast of the film featuring actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and more was also appreciated for their performance. Adding to the list of admirers, renowned filmmaker Aanand L Rai took to his social media to personally show love to the Khiladi of Bollywood.

Aanand L Rai congratulates Akshay Kumar

Taking to his Instagram on November 17, celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is known for films like Zero and Raanjhanaa, congratulated Akshay Kumar on the success of Sooryavanshi in a unique way. He shared a childhood picture of the 54-year-old actor and wrote, ''Congrats Akshay Kumar Sir. Our cute Sooryavanshi doing magic''. He also added the title song of the film to the story.

It is also interesting to note that the actor is gearing up to appear in the upcoming musical romantic drama Atrangi Re directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie will also feature Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. Backed by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film was set to release in February but was postponed indefinitely. The movie will now release on the OTT platform Netflix. He will be seen in Raksha Bandhan marking another collaboration with the filmmaker.

More on Sooryavanshi

After crossing the 200 crore mark at the box office, the film became the first Bollywood film to do so in almost two years. Released on November 5 in theatres, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi featured Akshay Kumar opposite Katrina Kaif. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more. The film released three songs namely 'Aila Re Aillaa', 'Mere Yaara' and 'Najaa' which became popular bangers.

The vigorous promotions and songs released ahead of the theatrical release contributed to the major hype around the film. The festive season adds to the excitement as the film promised high octane action.

Apart from Atrangi Re, Akshay Kumar has multiple films in his kitty namely Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and more. He is also filming for the highly anticipated film OMG – Oh My God! 2.

Image: Instagram/@aanandlrai