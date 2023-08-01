Ananya Panday Addresses 14-year Age Gap With Ayushmann Khurrana: I Don’t Think...

Ananya Panday has been in the news ever since her pictures went viral on social media. These images were from her vacation with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress has hit the headlines once again, this time for her film Dream Girl 2.

3 things you need to know

She is headlining the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

This is their first film together.

The trailer of the film was released on August 1.

Ananya Panday on working with Ayushmann Khurrana despite huge age gap

The trailer for the film was launched physically in Mumbai today (August 1). It was attended by both Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the film that was released in 2019. It starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. For the 2023 film, Ananya Panday is playing the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana, who is 14 years older than her in the real world.

(Dream Girl 2 | Image: Twitter)

While Ananya is 24, Ayushmann is 38. The actors have an age gap of 14 years. When questioned about romancing a hero who is over a decade older than her, Ananya replied, “This is not today’s issue. The age gap has always been there. I don’t think people should think about their age when watching the film. If they’re thinking of the age then it’s a problem. If two people suit a character then it's okay.”

The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, will hit theatres on August 25. Apart from Ayushmann and Ananya, actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Seema Pahwa will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Ananya Panday recently made headlines for vacationing with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya and Aditya sparked dating rumours when they both shared images from a concert that they attended in Spain. After this, another picture went viral where they were captured in a cosy pose looking at the sunset. They were also spotted while being on a romantic date in Lisbon. The couple, who share a 13-year age gap, is yet to confirm their relationship.