Ananya Panday 'can't Wait To Be Bridesmaid' To Sister Alanna, Receives Custom-made Hamper

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray. Ahead of her wedding, the preparations have been kickstarted. Recently, the Gehraiyaan actress received a custom-made hamper from the bride-to-be.

Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the bridesmaid hamper she go from Alanna. Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, "MY SISTER IS GETTING MARRIED AND I CAN NOT WAIT TO BE BRIDESMAID (for the first time ever) @alannapanday (sic)."

Take a look at the hamper Ananya got here.

Alanna also took to her Instagram handle and shared an Instagram reel. The video gave a closer look at her 'bride tribe' gift hamper. The hamper included artificial flowers, a bag, an eye mask, a hair brush, a bottle of perfume and a champagne glass with 'Ananya' written on it. It also included some skincare items, footwear, and a note that read, "I cannot say "I DO" without you! Will you be my bridesmaid? Alongside the post, she wrote, "Gift boxes for my Bride Tribe."

Take a look at Alanna's bridesmaid's hamper here.

Alanna also shared some glimpses from her wedding preparations. In the video, some staff members could be seen packing wedding boxes. She wrote, "Almost doneee."

More about Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's relationship

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray met each other at a Halloween party in 2019 and hit it off instantly. In November 2021, Ivor popped the question at Soneva Jani in the Maldives in a very romantic manner. He wrote, "Marry me?" on the sand. On January 8, 2022, the couple got engaged in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple will have two wedding ceremonies, one in India and another in the USA.