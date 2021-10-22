Mumbai on October 21 witnessed multiple developments in Narcotics Control Bureau's investigation into the drugs case. In a significant development in the drug probe, the NCB on Thursday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats during its investigation against Aryan Khan in the drugs case, sources informed Republic TV.

As soon as we reached the NCB office in Mumbai, we witnessed heavy deployment of police outside the central agency's office. Ananya Panday's name came to light in the case after some WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter's mobile phone, the sources informed Republic TV.

Ananya Panday questioned by NCB

NCB's Mumbai zonal unit visited Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra in the morning and was asked to appear before the NCB in the afternoon to record her statement. Ananya's electronic devices have been seized by NCB.

Around 4 pm, we saw Ananya and actor-father Chunky Panday accompanying her to the NCB office. After recording her statement, Ananya Panday left the NCB office around 6:15 pm after almost 2 hours of questioning. Sources informed us that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede questioned the actor in the case.

During the course of the investigation, sources also informed Republic TV that the actor was asked about her connection with Aryan Khan, as her name has surfaced in his purported WhatsApp chats which are being investigated by the NCB.

This development is crucial as NCB has given heavy reliance to the electronic evidence in the drugs case. While denying bail to the accused in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case on the previous day, the NDPS court observed that the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie suggested that he was indulging in 'illicit drug activities on a regular basis' and he was in touch with drug peddlers.

NCB is yet to make an official statement on the details of Ananya Panday's questioning in the case. Ananya Panday has been asked to appear before NCB for questioning again on Friday at 11 am in Mumbai.

The NCB conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai since Wednesday night in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case, sources informed Republic TV.

On Thursday, a special NDPS court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven others till October 30 in connection with the drugs case.