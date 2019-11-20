The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ananya Panday: 10 Scroll-worthy Instagram Pictures Of The Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday will next appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Check out the actor’s Instagram pictures.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is known for her charming smile and skilful acting. The Student of the Year actor is an avid Instagram user and keeps her fans updated. Panday will next appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Check out the actor’s Instagram pictures that will keep you scrolling without blinking.

1.       The messy street style look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

2.       In the stone-studded gorgeous dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

3.       Dazzling in red

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

4.       Feeling the happy blues?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

5.       The one in green lehenga ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

6.       Welcome the gold goddess

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

7.       The one with the formal outfit and tidy hair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also read: Birthday Girl Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday Give Bollywood BFF Goals

8.       The one with the monochrome picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also read: Ananya Panday Shares A Video With Her Sister That We Can All Relate To | Watch

9.       Patni posing with Woh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also read: Ananya Panday Is A Bewitching Beauty In Her Latest Gothic Look

10.   The one with all the cool colours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also read: International Men's Day: Inspiring Quotes By Strong Characters In Bollywood

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG