Ananya Panday: How To Style A Look Like Your Favourite Celebrity

Newbie Ananya Panday seems to have made quite a name for herself in just a few months that she stepped into tinsel town. The actor made her debut in Student of the Year 2 which also featured Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. She is also one of the fashion influencers of Bollywood with her chic fashion sense. Here are some of the Ananya Panday's dress looks to take fashion cues from.

1: All about embellishments:

The actor here was seen sporting a nude coloured embellished mini dress. She completed her look with metallic strappy heels and simple mid-parted hairdo. She went for minimal makeup look and no jewellery. Ananya wore the ensemble from designer Yousef Al Jasmi.

2: All Sunshine:

Ananya opted for a pretty cute yellow off-shoulder dress. The dress had cut-out patterns all over it with ruffle details on the shoulder. The dress was synched at the waist with a similar yellow belt with a circular metallic buckle. She completed the look with a high voluminous messy ponytail with dangler earrings.

3: It's all about Pink:

The actor opted for a cute pink bet detailed dress. She went for a loose curls hairdo with minimal makeup. She opted for silver metallic strappy heels with butterfly details. She opted to go for a no-jewellery look.

4: Polka dots are back:

The actor went for a black and white polka dot dress. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and a white belt. She opted for no-jewellery and minimal makeup look. Ananya went for her signature loose curls hairdo. She completed the look with black heels and baby pink lips.

