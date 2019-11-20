The Debate
Ananya Panday Looks Stunning In Her Silver Gown; Latest Instagram Post | Read Here

Bollywood News

Ananya Pandey is a promising new-comer, who made her debut with Student of the year 2. Have a look at the latest Instagram post that she shared.

anaya panday

Ananya Panday is a Bollywood newbie, who is very active on social media and has many followers on her Instagram handle.  Through her fascinating pictures and videos, she knows perfectly how to keep her fans hooked.

Ananya Panday latest Instagram post

Ananya has put on a jaw-dropping sleeveless silver-gray coloured gown with stones in the photo. The glamorous actress looks majestic with simple make-up and jewellery. She recently took to her Instagram handle in a trendy ensemble to post a stunning photo of herself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read: Ananya Panday Looks Cute As A Button In Childhood Pics Shared By Chunky Panday

On the professional front, Ananya will be seen next in' Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, ', which is all set to release on December 06, 2019. It is a remake of B.R's first 1978 film' Pati Patni Aur Woh.' The new version will see Kartik playing the husband, Bhumi Pednekar playing the role of Kartik's wife. The first part starred The Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, who played the leads. Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi, Ananya Panday was last seen in Student of the year 2, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh 

Read: Ananya Panday Is A Bewitching Beauty In Her Latest Gothic Look

She will also be appearing in' Khaali Peeli' in front of Ishaan Khatter, directed by Maqbool Khan. It is an official remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Priyanka Jawalkar's 2018 Telugu film ' Taxiwala.' The film's first look was revealed as well. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are all set to launch their new movie' Khaali Peeli'.

Read: Ananya Panday Talks About How It Feels To Have Memes Made On Her

 

 

