Ananya Panday Opens Up About Life & Career Mantra, Says 'Not Afraid Of Making Mistakes'

The popular Bollywood actor, Ananya Panday, rose to fame from the very first movie of her career and garnered tons of love from her fans. As the actor has bagged a variety of roles post her debut, she recently opened up about her career and revealed how every experience of her was a new one.

Ananya Panday on her failures and success

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Ananya Panday talked about the success and failures of life and added that they were a part of her journey. She further mentioned that she strongly believed that if there was a down, there will be an up, and if there was an up, there will be a down. Ananya even talked about the time when she entered the entertainment industry and stated that she was not prepared for anything in the industry nor she had any experience of it and added that everything was new to her and it has been the same to date.

As the fans look up to Ananya Panday’s fashion, she further talked about how she wanted to influence the younger people who wanted to dress like her. She then added that this is why she started putting out this messaging to “come as the way you are, dress the way you want to, wear what makes you comfortable and makes you happy.” She then concluded by stating that this was her mantra that she tried to live by hoping that the young girls and boys out there do that as well.

Ananya Panday’s movies

Ananya Panday, daughter of the actor Chunky Panday, began her career in the entertainment industry with the film Student of the Year 2 in which she was seen alongside popular actors namely Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Though the movie could not do well at the box office, Ananya received praises for her performance and she even received an award for her debut performance. She then featured in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was currently seen in Khaali Peeli next to Ishaan Khatter and is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She is also gearing up for the release of Shakun Batra’s untitled film.

