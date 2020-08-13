Ananya Panday Re-posts Adorable Childhood Picture, Labels It As 'Mood'

Actor Ananya Panday recently re-posted a childhood picture of herself on her Instagram story. The star labelled the picture as 'Mood'. Take a look at the throwback picture of the actor and also check out how fans have reacted to the original post.

Ananya Panday's Post

Ananya Panday recently shared a picture that one of her fan accounts had previously shared. Fans can see Ananya as a toddler in the picture. The star is sporting a t-shirt that has Kangaroo written on it and the shirt is white in colour with red stripes. Ananya is making a funny expression in the picture and also has her hair pulled back. She also added a 'MOOD' gif with the post.

The original post

The picture was originally posted by a fan account of the actor's that Ananya also follows. The picture had this as the caption - My cutiee (emoji) luv u annie (emoji) @ananyapanday #ananyapanday. The post has received many comments since it has been posted. Most of the comments are by fans who think the actor looks adorable as a child. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Ananya Panday is very active on social media. She keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and admirers updated. In her last post, fans can see the actor lying next to a glass. Her reflection can be spotted in the clear glass as well. She also added a fun caption with the post. She wrote - only my reflection has been going out (emoji). Take a look at the post:

In another one of her recent posts, Ananya could be spotted with her dog. She uploaded multiple snaps with her dog and added this in the caption - u make me haaaaapy when skies are greeeey. Many people have responded on the post with positive comments. Take a look at the post:

In terms of her work, the actor made her debut with the film Student of the Year 2. The movie was well appreciated by the audiences. Khaali Peeli is a new movie that will feature the actor. The film will be a romantic action film directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The schedule for the film has been affected due to the current scenario.

