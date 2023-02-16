Ananya Panday Reviews Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager

Ananya Panday came out to support her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur during a special screening of the latter's upcoming web series The Night Manager. Aditya is making his debut in the series format with the Indian version of the British show of the same name. Apart from Aditya, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala also star in it and the show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from February 17.

Ananya and Aditya's dating rumours picked up pace last year. They attended the FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar in 2022, with Ananya's family and Aditya's elder brother Kunaal Roy Kapur joining the rumoured lovebirds. Most recently, the Bollywood actors attended the reception hosted by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Now, Ananya turned up to support Aditya at The Night Manager's special screening.

For the event, Ananya opted for casual wear. She sported a white T-shirt with flared blue denim. After the screening, Ananya also praised The Night Manager and said that it was 'good'. When the paparazzo confused The Night Manager for a movie, Ananya corrected them.

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya's romance have been flying fast but neither have confirmed them to be true. At The Night Manager's screening, Aditya was also mobbed by fans who sought a seflie with him. In a viral video, one of the people even tried to kiss Aditya, who did not oblige and shied away.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in the the sequel of Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie will be released on the big screens on July 7, 2023. A special video announcing the film's release date was shared recently.

Apart from this, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.