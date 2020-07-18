Ananya Panday Shares Glimpse Of Her Father Chunky Panday's 'Abhay 2'; Watch

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram and shared the first look for the upcoming Abhay 2 series which is all set to release soon. Ananya shared an Instagram story revealing the teaser for Abhay 2 which features her father Chunkey Panday in a negative role. Check out her post below -

Ananya Panday shares Abhay 2 teaser

Ananya took to her Instagram stories and shared the teaser of Abhay 2. She reposted the teaser on her account from Zee 5 and tagged her father Chunky Panday, Kunal Kemmu, Ken Ghosh and Ram Kapoor in her story. check out the full teaser of Abhay 2 below -

The teaser begins with Kunal Kemmu's character Abhay stating through a narration that every person has three sides - one for the people around them to see, one for their closed ones and the third one is only revealed to oneself. The teaser predominantly features only Chunky Panday and his character, who seems to be pretending to live a normal life during the day and turn into a menacing killer by the night. Chunky Panday's character can be seen wearing spectacles and sports a potbelly.

Chunky Panday also opened up about his character in an interview with a news portal recently where he revealed that it was an exciting role for him. The actor is celebrating his digital debut and stated that he has never played a role like this. Chunky has described his character to be a normal looking guy who can go to any length to feed his cannibalistic instinct by stating 'Looks can be deceptive indeed!'.

According to the actor, Abhay 2 is all set to bring to the forefront ruthless crime series. While talking about the cast and crew of Abhay 2 Chunky Panday shared that the entire team has done an incredible job to put together a top-notch series which will definitely give chills to the audience.

Abhay 2 is directed by Ken Ghosh. The series revolves around an investigative officer (Kunal Kemmu) who seems to have an understanding of the criminal's mindset. Abhay 2 will debut on August 14, 2020, on Zee 5.

