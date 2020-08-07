Ananya Panday Shares Glimpse Of Her Petting Sessions & Cuddles With Her Dog; See Pics

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram to share pictures with her adorable pets. In the pictures, the actor was seen having a good time with her dogs. In the first picture, Ananya Panday is seen posing beside her dog who is lying down on the floor. In the second picture, Ananya Panday can be seen donning a big smile as she pets one of her dogs.

In the other two pictures, the actor is seen cuddling with her dog while it sleeps in her lap. Ananya Panday is spotted donning a beautiful denim blue romper with yellow tassels and cold-shoulder sleeves. The actor looked gorgeous as she completed her look with multi-coloured earrings and opted for open hair look. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "u make me haaaaapy when skies are greeeey â˜€ï¸". Take a look at Ananya Panday's Instagram pictures.

Picture Credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday showers love for her sister Rysa

In the recent past, Ananya Panday took to her social media to share a heartwarming Rakshabandhan post for her younger sister Rysa Panday. Ananya can be seen bestowing some adorable sibling kisses to Rysa both in the recent and in the throwback video. Ananya captioned the two videos stating that she will always protect her younger sister as long as the latter allows her to give her some kisses.

She shared a video from her younger days where she can be seen kissing a newborn Rysa on the cheeks. One can hear her father Chunky Pandey tell Ananya to show her two teeth that have fallen after which she also shows the same in the video in a super cute manner. The video ends with Chunky saying that they will check if baby Rysa has got any teeth. The Student Of The Year 2 actor also shared another video where she can be seen trying to give a kiss to Rysa yet again. Only this time, Rysa can be seen hilariously resisting the same. The fun video ends with Rysa trying to playfully hit Ananya while escaping from the kiss. Take a look at Ananya Panday's video.

On the work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which she shared the big screen with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Other than that, she has several projects lined up. The actor is all geared up for her next release Khaali Peeli.

In this film, Ananya will share the screen with Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Major portions of the film have been shot before the lockdown and the movie was set to release on June 12, 2020, before getting pushed ahead indefinitely. Apart from this, Ananya Panday will also feature opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film.

