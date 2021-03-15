'Andaz Apna Apna' Shooting Location: Know Filming Locations Of This Comedy Movie

Andaz Apna Apna is a Bollywood comedy film released in 1994. The film revolves around two characters Amar and Prem played by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan respectively who are rivals belonging to middle-class families with no scope of future. Later on, they devise certain plans to get rich quickly which creates a hilarious mess. Fans often wonder about the Andaz Apna Apna shooting location, here's everything you need to know about it.

Andaz Apna Apna shooting location

According to IMDB, major portions of the Andaz Apna Apna are shot in the Film City of Mumbai in Goregoan whereas some portions of the movie are also shot in the Mehboob Studios which is also located in Mumbai. An important shooting of Andaz Apna Apna also took place at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai. Some part of the movie was also shot in the Swati Studios of Maharastra. A report by Zostel also reveals that some of the scenes of Andaz Apna Apna were also shot in Ooty.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna plot

Andaz Apna Apna revolves around two boys Amar and Prem who aim to get rich quickly. Both Amar and Prem dreams that they would become an actor to get rich. They both are slackers and they want to become rich with minimum efforts. They both went to impress the daughter of a rich billionaire Raveena. Amar enters the house of Raveena pretending to be a patient with amnesia whereas Prem enters the house to treat him. The housemaid Karishma falls in love with Prem. Meanwhile, Teja who is the twin brother of Raveena's father devises a plan to kill Raveena. He has put his men Robert and Bhalla in Raveena's house to keep an eye on her. Robert and Bhalla try a lot to kill her but are intervened by Amar and Prem again and again. On the other hand, a criminal named Gogo is looking out for Teja who has dumped him for some money. In the end, everyone meets and hilarious chaos is created.

Image Credits: Screengrab from Andaz Apna Apna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.