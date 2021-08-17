Anil Kapoor And Daughter Rhea's Celebration Feels Like ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor recently tied with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. The couple’s wedding, which was in Mumbai on 14 August 2021, was a star-studded one. Farah Kunder Khan took to her Instagram and shared a sneak-peek into Rhea's wedding while posting a video of Anil Kapoor shaking his legs on the dance floor.

Anil Kapoor dances with daughter Rhea Kapoor

The video posted by Farah featured Anil Kapoor dancing with his newly-wed daughter, Rhea Kapoor. Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor was also seen in the video along with his sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor as they cheered for the father-daughter duo. Along with her video, Farah wrote, "Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts♥️ congratulations @karanboolani[sic]".

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of his entire family with the newlyweds and wrote that the event was a 'blockbuster'. Taking to his Instagram, Kapoor wrote, "And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed."

Rhea Kapoor also took to her Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for her husband Karan Boolnai post their wedding. Her note read, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves in our life. Mines are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forevermore[sic]".

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding was a star-studded event with many celebs arriving for the nuptials. Rhea's cousin sister Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor along with their father Boney Kapoor arrived at the wedding. Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor were also in attendance.

(Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram)

