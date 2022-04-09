Anil Kapoor Announces Release Date Of His Netflix Film 'Thar' With Son Harsh Varrdhan

Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Thar’ on Netflix. Interestingly, his son and actor Harsh Varrdhan will also be seen with him in the titular role. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor released the film poster. Take a look.

Along with the film poster, the 65-years-old actor dropped the release date of the film which is all set to stream from May 6th. Anil also wrote a caption that read, “Iss Banjar zameen ke chupe saare raaz ho jayenge jald kaanoon ke haathon benaquaab! (All the hidden secrets of this barren land will soon be exposed by the law!) Watch me, unfold the mystery of #Thar coming on 6th May, only on Netflix. #TharOnNetflix @harshvarrdhankapoor @fatimasanashaikh @satishkaushik2178 @muktimohan @akfcnetwork @rajsingh_chaudhary @netflix_in.”

Total Dhamaal famed actor received a number of good wishes from fans immediately announcing about his upcoming project. One of the fans commented “Extremely excited” with a smiling face with heart-eye emojis. “Anil sir jkkas bidu,” wrote another user with a smiling face with heart-eye emojis.

On the other hand, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor too posted the film poster on his Instagram informing about the film to his fans. The ‘Mirzya’ actor also captioned the post and wrote, “You either brave the storm or fall for the mirage. #Thar coming on 6th May. Only on Netflix. #TharOnNetflix.” He also tagged Fatima Sana Shaikh, his father Anil Kapoor, film director Satish Kaushik, actor Mukti Mohan, Raj Singh Chaudhary who are also a part of the film.

Sonam Kapoor lauds her brother and father

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lauded the first look of her father Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvarrdhan in the film. Expressing her happiness and excitement about it, she reposted her brother’s Instagram post and wrote, “This looks insane! Cannot wait to see this! Repost from @harshvarrdhankapoor. You either brave the storm or fall for the mirage. #Thar coming on 6th May. Only on Netflix. #TharOnNetflix.”

About 'Thar'

‘Thar’ is set in the 1980s and revolves around Siddharth, who is played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. It is also Raj Singh Chaudhary's directorial debut, and it is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC), with Anurag Kashyap, Chaudhary co-wrote the film and wrote the dialogues.

After the 2020 comedic drama "AK vs AK," in which the two were seen as themselves, "Thar" is the second collaboration between real-life father and son Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik also star in the film. It will be available on Netflix on May 6th.



