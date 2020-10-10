Anil Kapoor As Josh & Juhi Chawla As Cregg If 'The West Wing' Had An Indian Version?

First released in 1999, The West Wing follows the story of the staffers in the West Wing of the White House. Starring Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe and Allison Janney in lead roles, the show is created by director Aaron Sorkin. As the reunion trailer of the show was recently released, fans in India have been wondering which Bollywood actors would be perfect to star in the Indian remake of The West Wing. Take a look at some Indian actors who can be roped in if The West Wing was remade in India.

Bradley Whitford - Anil Kapoor

From his performance in Slumdog Millionnaire to his recent film Malang, Anil Kapoor is arguably one of the most versatile actors the Indian film industry has witnessed. The actor has played roles of a father as well as a side-kick to the main leads in many movies in the past, which proves that Anil Kapoor can easily slip into Bradley Whitford’s character, Josh Layman, in the series. Take a look:

Martin Sheen - Satish Kaushik

Actor Satish Kaushik stunned the audience with his performance in Udta Punjab. More so, the actor has worked with Anil Kapoor in many movies, and their camaraderie will surely make the Indian version of The West Wing very interesting. Take a look.

Allison Janney - Juhi Chawla

Actor Juhi Chawla is known for getting into the skin of her characters in films and has left a long-lasting mark with her performances. More so, considering the type of projects she has done in the past, Juhi Chawla would be perfect for the role of a boardroom boss lady, which Allison Janney plays in the show. Take a look;

Janel Moloney - Radhika Apte

Be it her skillful portrayal of a RAW agent Anjali Mathur in the successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or the lustful college professor Kalindi in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories, Radhika has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters in her career. Radhika Apte’s repertoire in Bollywood is also quite impressive, having two National Award-winning films like Padman and Andhadhun under her belt. Considering the projects she currently has in her kitty, Radhika Apte can surely perform Janel Moloney’s role in the movie well. Take a look:

[Image credits: Bradley Whitford, Anil Kapoor, Allison Janney, Radhika Apte, Juhi Chawla, Martin Sheen (fan page), Satish Kaushik Instagram/ Youtube screengrab from ai.pictures channel]

