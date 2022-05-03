Anil Kapoor Asks Anupam Kher To Promote 'Thar'; Latter Draws Witty Rajamouli Reference

Actors and fast friends, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor went to watch SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR. The duo had a 'hilarious' conversation ahead of the film. As they were settling down to watch the film, Anil Kapoor said that he is feeling as if he is in St Xavier’s college, adding, "I am feeling as if I have come out for a date." Soon after this, Anupam Kher responded, "I would not like to say that."

Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher go on 'movie date'

Taking to his Instagram handle, The Kashmir Files actor dropped a video featuring him and Anil Kapoor involved in a fun conversation with each other. He captioned the post, ''Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy. 😎🎬😎🤣 #Friends #JoyOfCinema."

Anil Kapoor urges Anupam Kher to praise Thar & do its publicity

In the video, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor requested Kher to praise Thar and do its publicity too, just as the latter did for RRR. Anil said, "Khaali RRR ki publicity nai, thori Thar ki bhi (kar do)." Kher then said, "The thing I have in common with Mr Rajamouli, we are all in the 300 crore club." Following this, Kapoor funnily lamented that he was not a part of such clubs, stating that he would be happy if his films make even Rs 30 crore at the Box Office. He said, "In other films, if I get 30 crores, I will be very happy sir. Please give me blessings, sir."

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle as he reposted Kher's post and wrote in the caption, "repost• @anupampkher Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy. Friends #JoyOfCinema."

Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher on the professional front

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly-anticipated film, Thar, also starring his son Harshvardhan Kapoor. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. The film will also mark Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik's reunion after their 2002 flick Badhaai Ho Badhaai.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher has been basking in the success of his latest released film, The Kashmir Files. Based on the real events of the horrifying Kashmiri pandits' exodus that took place in 1990, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial gives a heart-wrenching narration of the victims and sheds light on the genocide, an incident that was lost in the pages of history books for over three decades. The movie is now on India's highest grosser film list after it crossed the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

