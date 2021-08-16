Anil Kapoor Calls Rhea's Wedding 'the Biggest Blockbuster' In A Heartwarming Post

Veteran actor and superstar Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor got hitched to her longtime beau Karan Boolani on Saturday, August 14, in a low key affair at the actors lavish residence. Now, Anil Kapoor has posted heartwarming pictures from her daughter's wedding, calling it 'the biggest blockbuster ever'. Sharing their family photo, which features his wife Sunita Kapoor, daughters Sonam and Rhea, son-in-laws Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, he added that he felt like his magnum opus is now complete. Rhea and Karan made their intimate ceremony official by sharing adorable pictures on Monday, August 16.

Anil Kapoor on Rhea's 'Blockbuster Wedding'

Anil took to Instagram and wrote, “And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed @karanboolani @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita @anandahuja @sonamkapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor”. The photos also received beautiful comments from fellow industry members like Riteish Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar among others. Have a look:

Rhea Kapoor pens a heart-melting post for husband

Earlier on Monday, Rhea shared a picture from her wedding with her husband Karan Boolani, calling him her best friend and the best guy ever. Sharing a snap from their wedding, she wrote,"2 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forevermore.”

Karan Boolani also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him and Rhea Kapoor. Calling their relationship 'ride or die for over a decade', Karan mentioned that marrying Rhea is the best decision he has taken in life. "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that I would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision, I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together.", his caption read.

The intimate ceremony was attended by immediate family and friends, including Rhea's cousins and Boney Kapoor's children Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who arrived with their father as well as Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor.

IMAGE: ANIL KAPOOR/INSTA

