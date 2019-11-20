Anil Kapoor Clears The Air Over Sonam Kapoor Going The 'family Way'

This year has marked 36 years since Anil Kapoor has stepped into the Bollywood. The actor still manages to create the same charm with his amazing ageless style. He is a proud father of three. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harshvardhan Kapoor both are well-known actors in the industry while Rhea Kapoor is a well-known designer and producer.

Sonam going family way? Papa Kapoor clears the air:

Sonam Kapoor is the elder daughter of Anil and Sunita. She was the first to follow the footsteps of her father and make a foray into movies. She has also been in the headlines for making very few silver screen appearances than other celebrities in the industry. According to some media reports, it was also said that Sonam's break from the silver screen is because she is planning to start a family with husband Anand Ahuja.

Anil Kapoor in an interview with leading daily said that his daughter is very choosy and waits for the right film and role before signing. As Sonam has always been so choosy it has helped her balance the professional and personal life very easily. The Ram Lakhan actor also said Sonam takes a lot of time even after superhit movie Neerja (2016) she took almost a year before doing any other movie. Further, Kapoor also said he does not feel that she has slowed down and there are many films offered to her but she has just said yes to Sujay Ghosh's movie.

Further talking about his daughter Anil said that she has always been so fortunate to be in the position where she can be choosy. He further added that if you see Sonam's 11-year long Bollywood career she has hardly done any movies. She waits for the right time and he thinks it's great to be choosy.

Anil Kapoor himself is a versatile actor who can pull of any role easily from a negative role in Race 3 to funny Majnu Bhai in Welcome. He has excelled in all his characters. He will soon make a comeback t silver screen with Pagalpanti. The movie is slated to release on November 22, 2019. He will also be a part of historic drama Takht.

