Anil Kapoor Confirms Role In Jeremy Renner Starrer Rennervations: 'Looking Forward To It'

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has confirmed that he will be starring alongside Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner in an upcoming series from Disney+. The Thar actor took to social media and revealed the big news while interacting with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. This role in Rennervations adds another international project to Kapoor's portfolio.

Anil Kapoor exchanged tweets with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently. After Kapur praised the actor’s evolution and how he was experimenting more and more in the OTT space, he asked what was next for him. Kapoor, who collaborated with the filmmaker in Mr India, replied to him and said that he loves working in digital. He added that he was going to be a part of Jeremy Renner’s upcoming series Rennervations.

You're too kind @shekharkapur OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what's next international I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully I'll continue living up to your words!

More on Anil Kapoor's upcoming projects and Hollywood roles

Anil Kapoor's web series The Night Manager has released on Disney+Hotstar. It is the Indian adaptation of John le Carré's novel of the same name. The show also has a British version starring Loki star Tom Hiddleston. In the Hindi version, Kapoor stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome.

Kapoor's other Hollywood projects include Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and director Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire.

Rennervations is set to be a four-part series focusing on redesigning vehicles in order to make them fit for the needs of certain communities.

Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner previously started rumours of working together when they were spotted together in Alwar, Rajasthan. When Renner suffered an accident earlier this year, Kapoor posted their picture together, wishing the Hollywood actor a speedy recovery.