Anil Kapoor Meets 'dearest Friend' Venky On Austria Trip With Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is currently on a break from his busy schedule. The veteran actor is holidaying in Austria with wife Sunita Kapoor. In the midst of it, Kapoor found the time to catch up with a veteran Telugu actor who is also his close friend.

Anil Kapoor recently launched the second season of show, The Night Manager which stars him as Shelly Rungta alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The actor also commemorated 40 years as an actor.

Anil Kapoor catches up with Venkatesh Daggubati



Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories to share several glimpses of his Austria trip with wife Sunita Kapoor in tow. Part of the trip also featured an impromptu meeting with Venkatesh Daggubati. Kapoor also shared a candid picture of the two capturing their animated conversation.

(Anil Kapoor shares catches up with Venkatesh Daggubati during his Austria trip Image: anilskapoor/Instagram)



Both actors can be seen sharing a cup of tea in the picture which Kapoor captioned, "With my dearest friend Venky in Austria!!" Kapoor and Daggubati go a long way back. Anil Kapoor recently commemorated completing 40 years in the industry. Venkatesh Daggubati too has completed almost 37 years.

Anil Kapoor has a packed schedule



Even after 40 years in the industry, there are no dearth of projects for Anil Kapoor. The actor recently appeared in season 2 of The Night Manager. He appeared in films Thar and Jug Jugg Jeeyo last year and is currently filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Siddharth Anand's Fighter simultaneously. Fighter in particular, requires Anil to be his fittest self in lieu of which the actor has been involved in an intense fitness regime. Despite his packed schedule he finds pockets of time for leisurely trips with wife Sunita.