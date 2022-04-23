Anil Kapoor Reveals His Advice To Sonam & Harsh After They Opted For Career In Acting

Anil Kapoor is all set to share the screen space with his actor son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for the second time in the upcoming film Thar. The actor will play the role of a police officer in the crime thriller drama, while his son will portray an antique seller. While the father-son duo will be seen playing each other's enemies in the movie, they recently talked about collaborating with someone within the family and how Anil Kapoor helped both Harsh Varrdhan and Sonam Kapoor with their acting careers.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor talked about his films with his children and what made him sign Netflix's Thar. The actor revealed what excited him and the Mirzya actor to be a part of the film was their roles as they will not be seen playing father and son. The actor, who had played his daughter Sonam Kapoor's father in The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, expressed his wish to do films with his kids in which they are strangers. "If given a choice, I'd rather do a film, where we're actually strangers and our way of thinking, our way of everything is completely different; how we meet and how our paths cross. That makes doing the film much more exciting," he added.

Anil Kapoor reveals the advice he gave to his children for their acting careers

Anil Kapoor has three children with his wife Sunita - Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. While Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor chose a career in acting, Rhea Kapoor became a producer and stylist. During the interview, Anil Kapoor was asked about the advice he gave to Sonam and Harshvarrdhan as they kickstarted their acting careers.

In his reply, Anil Kapoor revealed he did not give much advice to his children and rather "just let them be" as they began their careers in acting. He revealed how Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor bagged all his projects - Mirzya, Bhavesh Joshi, AK vs AK and Ray - on his own. He further mentioned how Sonam Kapoor also got all the films she has done on her own. He added, "I think my father, to some extent, when I started off, just let me be and, and be independent, have a mind of my own, take my decisions, make my mistakes and learn from them. Somewhere, that’s what I’ve taken from him and it helped me, to make whoever I am today." Concluding his answer, he said, "And now, I let my kids do what they feel is right and allow them to make mistakes and learn."

Details about Thar

Thar is an upcoming crime drama film set against the backdrop of a village in Rajasthan. The film stars stars Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the lead roles. Fatima Sana Shaikh will play the leading lady while Satish Kaushik will be seen in a pivotal role. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the movie is set to arrive on Netflix on May 6.

