Anil Kapoor Says He Cannot Escape Workout As His Trainer Is Staying With Him

Anil Kapoor makes sure that his fitness is up to the mark. The 63-year-old actor does not miss a day of his workout even amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor is maintaining a strict diet and workout routine to stay fit amid the quarantine. He has become an inspiration for many with his workout regime.

Anil Kapoor says he cannot escape his workout

Talking about working out in quarantine with a leading daily, Anil Kapoor revealed that he still follows his daily routine. He shared that his trainer Marc Mead is staying with him, so he cannot escape his workout. He said that he is trying to be productive around the house and shared that he works out twice a day to keep himself motivated. He added that he been keeping a keen eye on his diet and that he feels staying fit is really important.

It seems that Anil Kapoor is making the most of this lockdown as he is enjoying spending with his family. Talking about this, the actor revealed that they are just enjoying spending quality time with each other as they don't get to do all this during their normal routines. He shared that this time is really precious for all of them. He revealed that they even celebrated wife Sunita's birthday which was an intimate family gathering. He added that it was especially memorable in its own way.

Anil Kapoor has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades now. He said that he always tries to stay positive and that is what he is doing right now. He shared that he does miss being on the sets but is hopeful that everyone will soon be out. He added that people can then go back to doing what they like with more passion and dedication.

