Anil Kapoor Says His Bollywood Colleagues Made Derogatory Comments About Tom Cruise

Anil Kapoor recently opened up about working with Tom Cruise in the 2011 film Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. While appreciating the Hollywood star, Kapoor revealed that some of his colleagues from Bollywood made snide remarks about the Top Gun hero and even questioned his abilities.

3 things you need to know

Anil Kapoor played the role of Brij Nath in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Anil Kapoor last appeared in the recently released second season of the series, The Night Manager.

Tom Cruise's last release, Top Gun: Maverick has enjoyed a stellar run 10-week plus run in India.

Anil Kapoor reveals Tom Cruise was underestimated by his colleagues

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Anil Kapoor revealed how he has always been fond of Cruise's work, particularly because of the kind of action he has done. Kapoor said he felt fortunate to have worked with him. Some of his industry colleagues, however, had a different view about Hollywood veteran

According to the Mr India actor, they did not consider Cruise to be all that magnanimous a brand. They said, "Nahi nahi yaar, woh baat nahi hai", which roughly translates to, 'no no, he does not have it in him.' Kapoor however, had full faith in Cruise's capabilities. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India in 2011. Kapoor also revealed that with Cruise's latest release, Top Gun: Maverick, his industry colleagues have come around to accepting the Hollywood actor's capabilities.

(Anil Kapoor had full faith in Tom Cruise's capabilities | Image: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor shares how he landed a role in Mission Impossible movie

Anil Kapoor revealed that he had met with the producers of Mission Impossible along with Tom Cruise in a bid to be a part of the franchise. He soon forgot about the meeting not expecting it to materialise too much. However, a sudden e-mail from his agent relayed to him how he had landed the role of Brij Bhushan in the film.