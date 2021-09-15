Anil Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of 'legendary Night' With Usain Bolt & Hussein Mo Farah

It is an unprecedented collaboration between Bollywood and the Olympics as Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt turned up to the dance floor in Germany. Taking the internet by storm, the actor shared multiple glimpses into his 'legendary night' in Munich with Bolt along with a couple of his friends. Visuals from the night in Germany did not take long to stumble upon the social media as the fans believe 'They have seen it all' after witnessing Anil Kapoor and Usain Bolt dancing together.

Taking to his Instagram, Mr. India actor Anil Kapoor shared a brief glimpse into his fun outing in Germany with Olympic medalist Usain Bolt. Stationed in Germany for a relaxing getaway, the actor met up with Usain Bolt and British track athlete Hussein Mo Farah along with a couple of other friends in Munich, Germany. As per the pictures, the actor had a memorable night as he cheerily posed for the pictures with the star athlete. He raised a toast to the night by writing in the caption, ''To a legendary night''.

Sprinter Usain Bolt followed the suit and shared another glimpse into the night with the veteran actor. In the video captioned 'It’s A Party here in Munich', the 64-year-old actor was seen dancing his heart out with the group of people.

Netizens' reaction to Anil Kapoor and Usain Bolt dancing videos

The videos and pictures of the actor's night in Germany caught the public's eye as people hilariously attempted to connect dots as the unexpected friendship of the two personalities. One fan believed that they have witnessed 'Everything' after watching the duo party together, meanwhile, another fan commented, ''Fastest person in the earth with jhakaas person in the earth''.

More on Anil Kapoor's Instagram

Earlier, the actor took to his Instagram to a video of him sun basking in Germany as he enjoyed a day roaming without a mask. Calling it 'Munich Diaries', He wrote, ''Just to be able to breathe in a mask free zone in a park in Munich with music playing was enough for me to shake my leg.... praying the world soon gets fully vaccinated and we can go back to normal life.''

Image: Instagram/@usainbolt/anilkapoor