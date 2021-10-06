Anil Kapoor Wishes Son-in-law Karan Boolani On His B'day; 'You’ve Always Been Like My Son'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is all praises for his son-in-law Karan Boolani who turned 39-years-old on Wednesday, 6 October 2021. Known for being an avid social media user, the actor uses the platform to flaunt his love for his family in the form of sharing appreciation posts. This time, Anil Kapoor could not help but sing praises of his son-in-law who recently officially tied the knot with his daughter, producer Rhea Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor wishes Karan Boolani

Taking to his Instagram, the 64-year-old actor shared pictures of Karan Boolani, known for directing the final 12 episodes of the thriller series 24 starring Anil Kapoor, to wish him on his 39th birthday. In the pictures, Boolani can be seen talking to the actors and guiding them. The veteran actor also wrote a heartwarming caption for him and addressed him as his 'son'. He wrote,

''Happy Birthday @karanboolani! You’ve always been like my son and a part of the family but I’m so glad this year it’s official! May you keep succeeding & inspiring us all everyday!''

Karan Boolani was quick to respond to his father-in-law's post by commenting a heart emoji. Anil's daughter producer Rhea Kapoor also appreciated his post by commenting a red heart under the post.

Image Credit: Anil Kapoor IG

Rhea Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share a doting birthday wish to her husband by sharing a series of pictures of them enjoying a serene dinner. She wrote ''Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.''

More on Anil Kapoor and Karan Boolani

This is not the first time that the veteran actor has showered love for his son-in-law on Instagram. To wish Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani on their wedding in August, the veteran actor shared pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote, ''And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed 🙏🏻''

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK. He is set to appear in Raj Mehta's upcoming comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor/karanboolani